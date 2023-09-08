Trial delayed for man charged in deadly stabbing of Buckhead grandmother

article

The trial for the man charged with stabbing a Buckhead grandmother to death in her garage has been delayed.

Antonio Brown was indicted by a Fulton County grand jury earlier this year on 12 charges including felony murder and armed robbery in connection to the death of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles.

Thursday, a Fulton County judge announced a delay in the case, saying the court received new information, and signed off on a motion for Brown to have a mental health evaluation.

Police found Bowles dead with "multiple lacerations" on Dec. 10 in her home on Paces West Terrace. Police announced last month that investigators arrested and charged Brown for Bowles' murder.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said a neighbor identified Brown, and he was arrested within 24 hours of police releasing a photo of the suspect.

"The killing of Ms. Bowles is understandably rocking our community," the mayor said.

On the same day as the murder, police identified Brown as a suspect in a liquor store robbery that happened less than half a mile from the deadly stabbing scene.

SON SAYS FINDING 77-YEAR-OLD MOM STABBED TO DEATH AFTER CAR ROBBERY ‘WILL BE WITH ME FOREVER’

The reported robbery happened at a liquor store on Northside Parkway between 11:30 a.m. and noon on Dec. 10. According to the police report, Brown "is known for being a homeless male in the area and always under the influence."

An employee said they denied Brown a bottle of Absolut Vodka, and "he grab (sic) the bottle and walked out of the location." The employee said he looked intoxicated when he was in the store. Police saw him on security footage.

Investigators initially said someone killed Bowles between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 10. Security footage from the Paces West neighborhood showed a "person of interest" wearing all-black clothing.

Brown pled not guilty to all charges earlier this year.