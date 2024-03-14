Buckhead drug bust nets $2 million in THC, other narcotics

Image 1 of 16 ▼ Atlanta police say they made the largest drug bust in more than five years. Officers of the APEX Unit showed off the items seized during a press conference on March 14, 2024. (FOX 5)

A massive drug bust in Buckhead led to the seizure of more than $2 million in marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, and other narcotics.

Officers raided an apartment located off Roxboro Road at Sims Avenue NE in Atlanta.

Members of the Atlanta Police Department APEX Unit showed off those items during a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say more than 580 pounds of marijuana, 49.5 pounds of mushrooms, 1,600 THC chocolate candy bars, 39.5 pounds THC edibles, 2,604 THC vape pens, 100 moon rocks, and 22 one-pint bottles of promethazine were taken into evidence.

In addition, investigators say there were assorted THC-laced cereals and cash amounting to more than $100,000.

Two arrests were made, but police were withholding their identities pending the outcome of the investigation.

Atlanta Police Lt. Robert Albertini says the fact that this was a marijuana bust might seem innocuous, but any illegal narcotics lead to crime. He says crime in and around Buckhead is collateral damage from the illegal drug trade.