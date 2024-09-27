Expand / Collapse search
Buckhead apartment fire under investigation

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  September 27, 2024 5:34pm EDT
Buckhead
FOX 5 Atlanta
Image 1 of 7

Atlanta firefighters battle a blaze at a Buckhead apartment on Sept. 27, 2024.  (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - Firefighters are working to determine the cause of a two-alarm fire in a Buckhead townhome community on Friday afternoon.

Crews were called out around 2:41 p.m. Friday to 2600 Peachtree Road just north of Lindbergh Drive NE. According to Atlanta firefighters, crews found a four-story, wood-framed townhome with flames in the upper level.

Firefighters were able to enter the building and knock down the blaze.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the top of the multi-story structure at one point. 

Multiple ladder trucks responded to the scene. 

Four units were impacted. It was not clear how many people were displaced.

No injuries were reported.

 FOX 5 has crews at the scene gathering more.