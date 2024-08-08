Buchanan man arrested, charged with possessing child porn, illegal firearms

article

A 52-year-old Buchanan man was arrested in a multi-agency operation targeting illegal firearms and child pornography.

Stephen Scott Knight was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was booked into the Haralson County jail on Aug. 1.

Investigators said they had received dozens of tips leading them to Knight. While executing a search warrant, electronic devices and two firearms were seized from his bedroom.

"This case involved multiple jurisdictions and a lot of moving parts. It took a great amount of teamwork, and I could not be prouder of everyone that was involved in this case," stated Sheriff Stacy Williams. "Child cases of any type are generally some of the worst that investigators see; a child pornography case of this magnitude takes a lot of work behind the scenes. I appreciate Sgt. Duggins and the job he has done, and I appreciate all of the other agencies that have worked so hard to get this individual in custody and to get a lot of illegal guns off the streets."

Another search warrant was issued for a property he owned in Gadsden, Alabama, where investigators said more firearms were found.

Investigators added that child sexual abuse material was found on the electronic devices seized during those raids.

Knight faces additional charges in Alabama.