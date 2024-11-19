Buchanan man arrested after drugs, gun found in vehicle during traffic stop

article

A routine traffic stop on Nov. 13 led to the arrest of a Buchanan man after drugs and a firearm were discovered in his vehicle.

Sgt. Sam Swanger of Haralson County's Crime Suppression Unit initiated the stop on Morgan Road after observing a vehicle failing to maintain its lane. During the stop, Sgt. Swanger detected the smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 64-year-old James Ellis Johnson, admitted to having methamphetamine and marijuana in the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, officers found the drugs in the back floorboard of the Chevrolet Equinox.

Sgt. Swanger also discovered a firearm on Johnson, who is a convicted felon. The weapon was removed and secured.

Johnson was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Authorities continue to emphasize the importance of proactive patrols in preventing crime and ensuring public safety.