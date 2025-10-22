Brush fire slows traffic on Buford Connector

article

Traffic is moving slowly on the Buford Connector Wednesday afternoon after a brush fire blocked part of the roadway, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Buford Connector fire

What we know:

The GDOT 511 website shows the right lane is blocked in the area due to the fire. While the flames appear to be out, congestion remains heavy, and it’s unclear when the lane will reopen.

FOX 5 has reached out to fire officials for more information.

Dry conditions around North Georgia.

Dig deeper:

The fire comes as metro Atlanta enters a fourth straight week of little to no measurable rainfall. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor data shows moderate to severe drought conditions now covering much of the region, including parts of Fulton, Coweta, and Meriwether counties.

The FOX 5 Storm Team will have an update Thursday on the ongoing drought and whether any relief is in sight.