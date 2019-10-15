Brothers fight stereotypes linked to disabilities with local coffee company

What makes the perfect cup of coffee? Is it the origin of the beans, or the temperature that it's served at? Perhaps, it's the hands working behind the brew that matter most, and the Staggs brothers' differences are the perfect recipe for success.

"After I sold my last company, I kind of made it my mission, I said, 'I'm going to find something for [Jake] and I to do," said Zach Staggs.

Zach, a talkative, experienced entrepreneur, started Black Stag LLC this year -- best known for its coffee but also its marketing work done for local businesses.

He found his inspiration for Black Stag in his younger brother, Jake, who is, while a man of few words, equally passionate about the business.

"I am co-owner and taste-tester," Jake said, after a long pause. "And I help find different flavors [of coffees]."

Jake is missing a portion of chromosome 22, and as a result, has a hole in his heart, wavering balance and severe social anxiety -- characteristics that have made it difficult for him to maintain a job...until now.

Advertisement

"I've always been self-employed, and I think that sharing this journey with Jake has really helped him out and shown him that you don't have to go work these menial jobs for terrible wages, and you can just go out there and make your own path," Zach said.

Right now, you can find Black Stag coffee at Nuts 'n Berries Healthy Market, Lucy's Fresh Market in Buckhead, Cloud 9 Cafe in Chamblee, Taco Mexico in Cumming, Wolf's Den in Buford, as well as online at blackstagllc.com. But the brothers soon hope to open their own store.

Their partnership resonates particularly with Mark Taylor, co-owner of Cloud 9 Cafe. Taylor says he too faces personal challenges, including PTSD and bipolarism, but being in business has helped him find purpose again.

"A great group of young men," Taylor said, describing the Staggs brothers. "Just out there trying to do some great things, become entrepreneurs, be able to withstand what anybody else would say when people say, 'Hey y'all, I don't think you'll be able to handle this, or you can't do the job because of your mental abilities or issues.' No, that's not the case with them."

For so many of us, coffee kick-starts our morning. For Jake, it has kick-started his sense of purpose, happiness and pride.

When asked which flavor was the best, Jake defiantly responded, "Jake's Classic."