Gwinnett County brothers charged with shooting 15-year-old boy

Two Georgia brothers are in custody charged with the shooting of a 15-year-old victim during an argument in Lawrenceville.

Gwinett County Police say the shooting happened on June 7 on Great Shoals Road.

When officers responded to the scene, they found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot.

Medics rushed the teenager to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

In their investigation, police say they determined that the shooting stemmed from a confrontation between the victim and the two suspects, 18-year-old Jaden Hull of Dacula, Georgia and his brother, a 16-year-old minor.

A Gwinnett Police SWAT team and officers arrested Hull and the minor this week and say they found a 9mm handgun after the arrest.

Both brothers are charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The minor also is charged with possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).