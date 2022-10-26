Gun, weapon concern prompts lockdown at Brookwood High School, Gwinnett County school district says

article

A Gwinnett County high school is on lockdown due to "concern" about a weapon near the campus, according to the school district.

A spokesperson for Gwinnett County Public Schools said Brookwood High School is on hard lockdown. Officials said Gwinnett County police were concerned about someone in the surrounding community with a gun or weapon.

SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw several Gwinnett County police unites blocking driveway entrances to the school. Traffic had built up around the school and nearby roads appeared to be closed.

Gwinnett County police outside Brookwood High School on Oct. 26, 2022. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

