Brookhaven police expand drone first responder program

A drone on dock used by Brookhaven police. (Brookhaven Police)

The Brief Brookhaven police is doubling its Drone as First Responders program. The program will now have eight drones that can launch from four different sites across the city. Drones are not used for routine patrols or broad surveillance, according to the department.



Brookhaven is expanding a police program where drones respond to emergencies.

What we know:

The city council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the expansion of the police department's Drone as First Responders program. The program will now have eight drones that can launch from four different sites across the city.

The new equipment, from AXON and Skydio, will pair with the department's real-time crime center and allow for 24/7 drone response. The department has been testing the new equipment since May.

Drones are not used for routine patrols or broad surveillance, according to the department, but instead respond to "known" emergencies on the ground.

What they're saying:

Officials say drones improve situational awareness for officers responding to emergencies.

"This is a smart, fiscally responsible decision that keeps Brookhaven at the forefront of modern policing," said Chief Brandon Gurley. "For the past five years we’ve seen the edge that drones give us in our mission to enhance the quality of life in our community. This expansion will build off our existing success. We will continue to demonstrate not only the value of drones in public safety but our commitment to do it with the highest ethical standards."

Brookhaven police drone test flight from 2021

The backstory:

The DFR program launched in 2020 with four drones, responding from two sites, and only in high-crime areas. Since then, the department says the average response time for a drone is 70 seconds. Drones are the first to arrive on scene in 72% of calls they are sent to.