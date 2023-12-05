Brookhaven officers foil teens' crime spree in record time

Brookhaven police call it teamwork at its best. They say officers, citizens and technology all worked together to make three arrests.

Last Friday, police got a call of a hit-and-run. A car had slammed into a tree near Town Brookhaven and the three people inside the car jumped out and took off running. Investigators say they soon learned there was much more to it. The vehicle had been stolen out of Sandy Springs, and they said the three people who were inside that car had been up to no good in Brookhaven.

"The occupants of the vehicle were involved in several entering autos that happened at businesses in Town Brookhaven," said Brookhaven Police Lt. Jake Kissel.

Police launched their drone to get a bird’s eye view, while officers on the ground set up a perimeter.

"It was a combination of the drone unit and the ground units continually moving the perimeter as the individuals moved," said Lt. Kissel.

Police say the three ran into a parking deck. Officers caught up with one of them rather quickly, the other two had a different plan.

"The other two individuals were able to run around inside the Publix and out an emergency door," said Lt. Kissel.

They ran down Peachtree Street right in front of City Hall, and right by the fire marshal who works inside. The fire marshal saw them running and told the police which way to go. The two had rounded the corner and jumped into a dumpster to hide.

"Ultimately, one of them peeked their head out at the wrong time and our officer was right there," said Lt. Kissel.

Police say thanks to teamwork, all three were taken into custody in less than 25 minutes.

Credit is to the collective unit of officers, citizens and technology that helped us break this case," said Lt. Kissel.

Those arrested were all teens, ages 15, 16 and 17. The 17-year-old will be charged as an adult.