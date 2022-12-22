Expand / Collapse search
Missing mother may be in Lawrenceville area, Brookhaven police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:01PM
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
Nyzea Moea Grayton article

Nyzea Moea Grayton (Brookhaven Police Department)

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old South Carolina mother last seen in Brookhaven. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Nyzea Moea Grayton was last seen at a gas station along North Druid Hills Road near Interstate 85 around 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Brookhaven Police Department says. Police say she jumped out of her cousin’s car after getting into an argument.

Police says around 2:15 a.m., her phone pinged about 25 miles northwest of that location. Police say the address was at an apartment complex off Lawrenceville Highway near Johnson Road. Police say officers were dispatched to the area, but were not able to find her.

Her cellphone keeps ringing through to voicemail, police say.

Her family says Grayton is visiting the area from South Carolina and is not familiar with the area. They added that she is the mother of a 2-year-old son.

Grayton is described by police as being 5-feet tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with long, curly blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray, white, and black horizontal stripe dress, tan jacket, and black slides.

She has been diagnosed with Asperger’s, severe anxiety, and is prone to panic attacks, police say.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.