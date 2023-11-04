Daughter of woman killed in Brookhaven double hit-and-run calls for safety improvements

Two weeks ago, Amanda Whitaker lost her mom to a hit-and-run incident on Clairmont Road. Now, she's advocating for safety improvements in the area to protect pedestrians.

Linda Powell, a 55-year-old woman, was killed on Clairmont Road as she was crossing it to reach a nearby bus stop on Oct. 19.

Whitaker held her funeral last weekend.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Linda Powell (Photo submitted by family)

"We had to have a closed casket funeral for her grandchildren," she told FOX 5 reporter Eric Mock. "Never got to say goodbye to her. Like, it was brutal. What happened to my mom? Nobody should have to ever experience anything like that."

In order to make sure it never happens to anyone else, Whitaker is calling for the installation of crosswalks and improved lighting on that strip of the road.

"I just see people constantly crossing in the same path that my mom would and for the same reason that she did," she said. "There needs to be a crosswalk. It's a heavily populated area. There are tons of pedestrians every day."

FOX 5 asked Brookhaven city officials whether they would consider the safety enhancements.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A 55-year-old mother and grandmother was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Oct. 19, 2023. (FOX 5)

In response, they provided FOX 5 with the following statement:

"Brookhaven is continually evaluating road safety throughout the City, including this location."

They didn't mention whether there were any current plans in place for it to happen.

Whitaker hopes that her mother's death can serve as a catalyst for positive change.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Linda Powell

"If we have to live without her, then at least don't let there be any more unnecessary deaths. In the same way, let her save other people from the same tragedy that we're going through."

Officials told FOX 5 if the city proceeds with improvements costing more than $25,000, it would require a bid for the work. If the cost surpasses $100,000, it would need approval from the City Council.