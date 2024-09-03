Broadway vet helms brassy new production of 'The Music Man'

There’s trouble brewing for City Springs Theatre Company ... and that’s Trouble with a capital T, which rhymes with P, and that stands for Powerhouse Production!

Meredith Willson’s classic stage musical "The Music Man" blasts onto the Byers Theatre stage at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center this week, opening Sept. 6 and running through the 22nd in an all-new production directed by Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley.

Big, brassy, and endlessly entertaining, "The Music Man" centers on con man Harold Hill, who rolls into a small Iowa town and convinces the population that they need to form a boys’ marching band. Filled with now-classic songs including "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Till There Was You," and "Gary, Indiana," the musical was an immediate hit on Broadway back in 1957 and on film in 1962.

The most recent Broadway revival of "The Music Man" opened in 2022 and starred Tony Award winners Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster, and Shuler Hensley … and since Hensley also happens to be the artistic director of City Springs Theatre Company, what better person to helm the new production? Hensley is a metro Atlanta native who has forged an enormously successful stage career, scoring a Tony win for his performance in "Oklahoma!" in 2002.

Tickets are available now for "The Music Man" — for showtimes and more information, click here. The Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center is located at 1 Galambos Way in Sandy Springs.