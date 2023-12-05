Broadway classic 'Annie' shines at the The Fox Theatre this week

Just in time for the holidays, Broadway’s biggest little beacon of hope is back — and even mean Miss Hannigan can't stop Annie from brightening the season here in Atlanta.

The national tour of "Annie" opens at the Fox Theatre Tuesday night and runs through Dec. 10, bringing the Tony Award-winning musical to the stage in an all-new production directed by Jenn Thompson (who, by the way, appeared as Pepper during the original Broadway run!).

If you’ve never seen "Annie" on the stage, you’ve likely at least seen one of the famous film versions; the musical tells the story of an optimistic orphan and her dog Sandy, and their incredible journey from "hard knock life" to spending Christmas with a billionaire business executive. Along the way, the memorable cast of characters sings some of the most iconic songs in musical theater history, from "It’s a Hard Knock Life" to "You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile" to the pop culture anthem "Tomorrow."

The current tour features Rainier (Rainey) Treviño as the title character, Stefanie Londino as the villainous Miss Hannigan, and Christopher Swan as Oliver "Daddy" Warbucks. Here in Atlanta, the show is part of the 2023-2024 Broadway in Atlanta season, which will continue with Aladdin in January and then the highly-anticipated return of Hamilton.

Showtimes for "Annie" are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets range from $35 to $159 and are available for purchase here.