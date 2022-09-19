Shooting at Gwinnett County apartments leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

article

Gwinnett County police are investigating a shooting that ended with one man killed and another left fighting for his life at an apartment complex over the weekend.

Officials say shortly before 7:48 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a person shot call at an apartment building on Britain Drive.

At the scene, officers found 39-year-old Lawrenceville resident Patrick Jones shot to death outside the building.

While searching the area, officers found a second victim, identified as 49-year-old Kevin March, a short distance away from Jones' body.

Investigators say March had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Officials tell FOX 5 that no arrests have been made and they do not know the motive for the shooting.

If you have any information relevant to the investigation, call Gwinnett County police detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).