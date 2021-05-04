Brinks employee wounded during shootout at Atlanta restaurant

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 10:48 AM EDT until TUE 5:00 PM EDT, Bartow County, Carroll County, Cherokee County, Clarke County, Clayton County, Cobb County, Coweta County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fayette County, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Hall County, Oconee County, Paulding County, Polk County, Spalding County, White County, Rockdale County, Butts County, Newton County, Walton County, Paulding County, Pickens County, Clarke County, Haralson County, Heard County
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:40 AM EDT until FRI 9:46 AM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:30 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:34 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:40 PM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Significant Weather Advisory
until TUE 12:30 PM EDT, Walker County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County

Brinks employee wounded during shootout at Atlanta restaurant

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - A Brinks security employee has been hospitalized after a shootout at an Atlanta restaurant Tuesday morning.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were called to reports of a person shot on the 1200 block of Huff Road NW shortly after 6 a.m.

When they got to the scene, they found an unnamed Brinks security employee with a gunshot wound.

According to the preliminary investigation, the shooting happened on the 2200 block of Marietta Boulevard when a driver of a Brinks security truck and the victim, a passenger in the truck, stopped to get something to eat.

While the truck was parked, police say two suspects in a black sedan pulled behind the vehicle.

Police say one of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded the driver leave the security truck. At that time, the victim was returning from the restaurant and saw what was going on.

The victim shot and missed the suspect and then was hit in the arm when the suspect returned fire. Both suspects then fled the scene.

Medics took the victim to a nearby hospital alert and breathing for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

