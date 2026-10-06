Briefs: Cheney Stadium debate, school redevelopment, Seacrest Stadium

The Brief A Summerhill group is surveying residents about a proposed $100 million indoor facility at Cheney Stadium. A developer plans a roughly $25 million redevelopment of a historic Lakewood Heights elementary school. Dunwoody High School reached its $1.5 million community fundraising goal for Seacrest Stadium.



A proposed track facility is drawing questions in Summerhill, a historic Lakewood Heights school is slated for a $25 million redevelopment, and Dunwoody High School has met its $1.5 million stadium fundraising goal.

Summerhill group questions Cheney Stadium feedback process

What we know:

A Summerhill community group is gathering its own feedback on the Atlanta Track Club’s proposed $100 million indoor facility at Cheney Stadium, raising concerns about community input and the potential loss of green space.

Keep Cheney Green is conducting a survey to learn what residents want for the property. Leaders say their concerns center on how the track club has collected feedback, regardless of whether residents support its proposal.

Atlanta Public Schools declined to comment on the survey. The Atlanta Track Club says it plans to publish its proposal for the community and school board by the end of the month.

Historic Lakewood Heights school slated for redevelopment

What we know:

A proposed redevelopment would turn a nearly 100-year-old elementary school in southeast Atlanta’s Lakewood Heights neighborhood into apartments and retail space.

Developer Omar Ali says the plans include dozens of apartments and 12,000 square feet of retail space. He estimates the project will cost about $25 million.

Officials describe it as the first redevelopment partnership between Atlanta Public Schools and Atlanta Urban Development.

Ali expects construction to begin next December and take about 2½ years to complete.

FULL STORY: Inside the $25M plan to turn a historic Atlanta school into apartments and shops

Dunwoody High reaches Seacrest Stadium fundraising goal

What we know:

Dunwoody High School has reached its $1.5 million community fundraising goal for Seacrest Stadium, named after Dunwoody native Ryan Seacrest.

More than 800 donations helped the school meet its target, with contributions from families, businesses, alumni and other community members.

The school described the effort as a lasting investment in its students and future generations.

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