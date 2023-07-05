Marietta bridal shop giving free wedding gowns to military members, first responders

article

A metro Atlanta bridal shop is showing its appreciation to members of the military and first responders who are preparing to tie the knot.

Bel Fiore Bridal on Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta is taking part in the Operation Wedding Gown initiative.

Wednesday, the shop will be giving away free designer wedding gowns in partnership with the nonprofit Brides Across America.

"This is a time to be grateful and spread deserving thanks to those that have given their selfless acts of service to our country," Brides Across America founder Heidi Janson said.

Any military bride, first responder or the fiancé of a military member or first responder who is planning a wedding in the next 18 months can qualify. Also qualifying are hospital-employed brides-to-be who assisted in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic,

On the day of the event, registered brides will need to bring proof of service and their ID. A tax-deductible donation of $99 is also required while registering for the event, which pays for the administrative costs of running the giveaway.

To see if you qualify or register for the event, go to the organization's website.