Atlanta brewery partners with food bank to bring 'Death to Hunger'

It’s called Monday Night Brewing, but there’s no reason we can’t visit on a Monday morning, right? Especially when we’re learning more about the brewery’s unique new partnership with Atlanta Community Food Bank.

This morning, we spent some quality time with the Monday Night Brewing team to chat about Death to Hunger, the current initiative to raise money for Atlanta Community Food Bank. The way it works is easy: through the rest of November, the brewery will donate $3 to the food bank for every pint of Death Raptor sold through select restaurant partners.

It doesn’t stop there; the brewery will also donate $2 for each case of Death Raptor sold through grocery store partners. Oh, and did we mention the team will also donate $1 for every pint sold at Monday Night Brewing West Midtown and Monday Night Garage?

The need for funds to fight food insecurity is high here in Atlanta. According to the ACFB website, more than 715,000 people within the food bank’s service area are projected to be food insecure.

Food bank officials say with every donated dollar, they can provide enough food for up to four meals. So, that means buying one pint of Death Raptor at a Monday Night location will help provide four meals for local families.

Monday Night Brewing West Midtown is located at 70 Trabert Avenue Northwest, and the Garage is located at 933 Lee Street Southwest.

For more information on the brewery, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning learning more about the Death to Hunger initiative.