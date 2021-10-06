Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:25 AM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
Florida sheriff looking for 'rightful owner' of approximately 770 pounds of pot

Published 
Updated 21 hours ago
FOX 35 Orlando
Brevard pot bust article

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey is looking for the "rightful owner" of some 770 pounds of pot that someone "misplaced."  He took to social media to help spread the word. 

"If you happened to have lost or misplaced approximately 770 pounds of high-grade marijuana and would like to have your property returned, please contact our Narcotics Agents and we will be more than happy to reunite you with your lost property!!" the Sheriff's Office posted to its Facebook page on Wednesday.

The Sheriff's Office said the marijuana was seized from a mini-storage facility in Viera.

"Once we properly identify you as the rightful owner we will gladly return your property and also make sure that both you and your property are kept in a secure area so that no one can try to rip you off!!" the post read.  "In fact, we are so excited to return something this valuable to its rightful owner that we are also going to throw in an all-expenses-paid extensive ‘staycation’ so that you can reflect for a while on exactly how much your lost property means to you!!"

The post had over 19,000 social interactions and more than 10,000 shares as of late Wednesday.  It received praise and criticism from followers.

"For those that think. ‘Oh it's just Marijuana,’ well being an officer for 33 years and working in many divisions I will tell you it is a stair-step drug," wrote Randy Moles. "Keep up the good work Brevard County Sheriff's department!"

"What a waste of resources. While we have an opiate crisis you are so proud of yourself for confiscating a medicinal plant," wrote Kimberly. "Way to go." 

Still, others found humor in the post.

"That's a full week's supply for Willie Nelson," wrote Adam Lee Marcus.

If you have any information about this, you can contact the Brevard County Sheriff's Office or call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

