3 charged with hindering capture of suspect accused of shooting Henry County detention officer

Two people are in custody and a third is on the run after the Henry County Sheriff’s Office says they helped the suspect wanted in the shooting death of one man and the shooting of Henry County detention officer elude capture.

Joseph Kimber and Lashonda Lay were both arrested for aiding and abetting in the escape of 32-year-old Bretson Thomas. A third woman, Dimarie Ayanna Coulter, is wanted on similar charges, but was not in custody as of late Monday evening.

"Anyone that is thought to be aiding and abetting any of these people that we are looking for, Mr. Brentson Bernard Thomas, or either, Ms. Dimarie Ayanna Coulter, if we believe you are aiding and abetting, you’re going to jail," said Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett.

Thomas, who is considered "armed and dangerous," remains on the run days after the deadly shooting.

The shooting happened Friday after 1 p.m. at the Haddon Place Apartments near the 4000 block of Willow Lane. While many details about the shooting have not been released, investigators say one man was killed and a Henry County detention officer was critically injured.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office issued warrants for murder and two counts of aggravated assault for Thomas' arrest.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office and Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a $20,000 reward for any information that leads to Thomas' arrest and indictment. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Coulter, 29, is wanted on felony hindering charges. She weighs 135 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 770-288-7108.

The incident remains under investigation.