Bremen father shoots son who threatened to kill him, officials say

An investigation has been opened for a peculiar situation in Haralson County where deputies said an elderly father shot his adult son who supposedly threatened his life.

78-year-old Gary Head told deputies his 51-year-old son Noah came to his house in Bremen at 4 a.m., beating on the door. Gary said Noah demanded he be let in, or he was going to kill his father.

That's when the father used a 12 gauge shotgun with a birdshot bullet to shoot through the front door, hitting his son in the abdomen.

When officials arrived, they located Noah walking around with the wound. He was taken to the hospital to be treated.

The responding deputies learned that Noah is schizophrenic. From his own admission, he said he had not been taking his medication and had been using methamphetamine.

Officials said this is an ongoing and active investigation as they're looking to collect more information.