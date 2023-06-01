Police release 911 calls from deadly Atlanta graduation party shooting

Newly released 911 calls from Atlanta police show the chaotic moments after shots rang out at a graduation party in an Atlanta high school parking lot.

Investigators say 16-year-old Bre'Asia Powell was shot and killed near Benjamin E Mays High School in southwest Atlanta early Sunday morning.

According to officials, Powell was with a group who had been to a graduation party at another location. When the first party ended, police say many students came to the high school to further socialize.

But the 2:30 a.m., gunfire disrupted the gathering. Police believe there were at least two shooters. They remain on the run Thursday.

Bre’Asia Powell (Supplied)

The 911 calls, released on Wednesday, are sobering. In the recordings, horrified young voices tell operators that they don't know Powell and don't know what to do.

"She’s 16. She’s a baby," the caller tells the 911 operator.

Despite the chaos, the 911 calls show the caller was set on getting the wounded stranger some help.

"She said it’s getting hard to breathe, and she’s getting out of breath," the caller says. "I don't know anything else about her."

For five minutes, the young woman and first responders go back and forth over what happened, how badly Bre’Asia was hurt, and what to do next.

"She is shot in the chest - shot in the middle of the chest," the caller says in a panic.

"I understand it’s getting hard for her to breathe. Stay on the line I’ll tell you exactly what to do," the operator responds, giving the teen instructions on how to help. "Just keep doing it, don’t lift it up to look."

While operators were on the line, another call - equally frantic and unaware of anything but Bre-Asia’s medical condition - comes in.

"Listen to me, we do have this called in, are you with her right now? We have called an ambulance and the police," the operator tells the caller. "Do you know her name?"

Minutes later, medics rushed Bre'Asia Powell to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Another teenager was also shot at the party. At the last check, 16-year-old Tryquez Waller remains in the hospital.

Powell's family is asking anyone who may have information to cooperate with the police.

"Why wouldn't you share? Why wouldn’t you care enough? What if it was your niece, your sister? If it was your cousin, daughter, or granddaughter, why wouldn’t you want that person to be held accountable? They took a life," Bre'Asia's aunt Sharon Williams said.

Officials are offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

"I hope someone will find it in her heart to tell what really happened. There is a $10,000 reward that will help police solve this case," Mrs. Williams said with confidence.

Waller is recovering at a nearby hospital.

Powell's funeral is scheduled for June 3 at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church in Atlanta.