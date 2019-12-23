Breakfast with Santa event in northwest Atlanta

The spirit of giving is in full swing and with two days left before Christmas, one Atlanta restaurant gave back to its customers in a big way.

Monday morning, K and K Soul Food in northwest Atlanta hosted its annual Breakfast with Santa event.

People got the chance to enjoy a free meal with Jolly Ol' Saint Nick and receive toys.

Organizers said it's always important to give back to the community.

They said they have done the event for more than 10 years and hope to keep the tradition going.