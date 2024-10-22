Breakfast chain 'branches out' with tree-planting in Summerhill

We’re big fans of breakfast here at Good Day Atlanta — and we’re also big fans of getting out and enjoying nature. So, when we heard about a unique opportunity involving both of those things…well, let’s just say this is one of the few mornings when we didn’t hit the "snooze" button!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours in Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood, where the teams from Snooze A.M. Eatery and local nonprofit Trees Atlanta exercised their green thumbs and planted dozens of trees.

If you’re a breakfast and brunch fan, there’s a good chance you’re already very familiar with Snooze; the chain has locations across the United States, including several here in Metro Atlanta. Fans certainly know about Snooze’s eggs and omelets, pancakes and French toast, and sandwiches — but they might not be as familiar with the company’s commitment to sustainability, which is where the tree-planting comes in.

Trees Atlanta was founded in 1985 as a way to protect and increase the tree canopy here in Atlanta, and has since planted more than 170,000 trees throughout the city and surrounding areas. The organization operates several programs, including youth and adult education, advocacy, tree care; for more information on the mission and programs of Trees Atlanta, click here.

Of course, along with helping to plant some trees, we also did a little taste-testing with the Snooze crew this morning. For more information on the restaurant and to find a location in metro Atlanta, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning Summerhill!