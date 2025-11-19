Expand / Collapse search

Break-ins hit Peachtree Corners plaza again as investigators probe link

By
Published  November 19, 2025 11:39pm EST
Peachtree Corners
FOX 5 Atlanta
Break-ins hit Peachtree Corners shopping center

Break-ins hit Peachtree Corners shopping center

Several businesses at a Peachtree Corners shopping center were hit by break-ins early Tuesday, marking the second round of burglaries at the plaza in less than two weeks.

The Brief

    • Four businesses were hit in new break-ins at the Gwinnett Walk Shopping Center early Tuesday.
    • A jewelry store in the same plaza lost $120,000 in gold, silver and cash during a burglary last week.
    • Investigators are working to determine if the two rounds of crimes are connected.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga - Several businesses at a Peachtree Corners shopping center were hit by break-ins early Tuesday, marking the second round of burglaries at the plaza in less than two weeks.

What we know:

Peachtree Corners Marshal’s Office officials said three restaurants and a hookah bar at the Gwinnett Walk Shopping Center on Holcomb Bridge Road had their glass doors smashed overnight. 

A woman who works at a nearby bakery said someone got inside but "they didn’t get away with much because they don’t use cash."

Tuesday’s break-ins follow a major burglary at a jewelry store in the same plaza last week. The store’s owner said thieves ripped down the back cameras, forced their way through the door and stole $120,000 worth of gold and silver, along with some cash.

What we don't know:

Investigators with the Marshal’s Office are working with Gwinnett County police to determine if the crimes are connected.

What's next:

The Marshal’s Office is asking nearby businesses to review their surveillance cameras for any footage that could help identify the people or vehicles involved.

The Source: FOX 5's Denise Dillon spoke with a worker at a nearby bakery, the owner of the jewelry store that was targeted, and the Peachtree Corners Marshal's Office. Additional details come from the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Peachtree CornersNewsCrime and Public Safety