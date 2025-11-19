Break-ins hit Peachtree Corners plaza again as investigators probe link
PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga - Several businesses at a Peachtree Corners shopping center were hit by break-ins early Tuesday, marking the second round of burglaries at the plaza in less than two weeks.
What we know:
Peachtree Corners Marshal’s Office officials said three restaurants and a hookah bar at the Gwinnett Walk Shopping Center on Holcomb Bridge Road had their glass doors smashed overnight.
A woman who works at a nearby bakery said someone got inside but "they didn’t get away with much because they don’t use cash."
Tuesday’s break-ins follow a major burglary at a jewelry store in the same plaza last week. The store’s owner said thieves ripped down the back cameras, forced their way through the door and stole $120,000 worth of gold and silver, along with some cash.
What we don't know:
Investigators with the Marshal’s Office are working with Gwinnett County police to determine if the crimes are connected.
What's next:
The Marshal’s Office is asking nearby businesses to review their surveillance cameras for any footage that could help identify the people or vehicles involved.
