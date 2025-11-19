Break-ins hit Peachtree Corners plaza again as investigators probe link

The Brief Four businesses were hit in new break-ins at the Gwinnett Walk Shopping Center early Tuesday. A jewelry store in the same plaza lost $120,000 in gold, silver and cash during a burglary last week. Investigators are working to determine if the two rounds of crimes are connected.



Several businesses at a Peachtree Corners shopping center were hit by break-ins early Tuesday, marking the second round of burglaries at the plaza in less than two weeks.

What we know:

Peachtree Corners Marshal’s Office officials said three restaurants and a hookah bar at the Gwinnett Walk Shopping Center on Holcomb Bridge Road had their glass doors smashed overnight.

A woman who works at a nearby bakery said someone got inside but "they didn’t get away with much because they don’t use cash."

Tuesday’s break-ins follow a major burglary at a jewelry store in the same plaza last week. The store’s owner said thieves ripped down the back cameras, forced their way through the door and stole $120,000 worth of gold and silver, along with some cash.

What we don't know:

Investigators with the Marshal’s Office are working with Gwinnett County police to determine if the crimes are connected.

What's next:

The Marshal’s Office is asking nearby businesses to review their surveillance cameras for any footage that could help identify the people or vehicles involved.