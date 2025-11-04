Brazilian Taste recalls 4,000 pounds of croquettes for undeclared sesame

article

A South Carolina food company is recalling more than 4,000 pounds of frozen croquettes sold in stores and online across six states, after federal regulators said the products contain an undeclared allergen.

What we know:

Brazilian Taste, based in Lexington, is recalling chicken and beef croquettes because they contain sesame that is not listed on the label, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Sesame is considered a major food allergen.

By the numbers:

The recall affects roughly 4,120 pounds of products produced between March and August 2025, including:

17.63-ounce packages of "SAINT COXINHA XL CHICKEN CROQUETTES" with "best by" dates from Nov. 4, 2025, to April 19, 2026.

15.8-ounce packages of "SAINT COXINHA CHICKEN CROQUETTES" with the same date range.

13.7-ounce packages of "SAINT COXINHA GROUND BEEF CROQUETTE RISOLE DE CARNE" with a "best by" date of Feb. 2, 2026.

Each package displays the establishment number "P-45640" or "Est. 45640" inside the USDA inspection mark. The recalled croquettes were distributed to retail stores in Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas, as well as through nationwide online sales.

Dig deeper:

Federal officials said the problem was discovered when the Food and Drug Administration informed the USDA that bread crumb ingredients shared between FDA- and FSIS-regulated products contained sesame that may not have been declared on the labels.

No adverse reactions have been reported. Consumers who purchased the products are urged not to eat them and to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

What you can do:

Anyone concerned about a potential allergic reaction should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers with questions can contact Barbara Bueno, manager of Brazilian Taste, at 404-538-5366 or contact@saintcoxinha.com.

Additional information, including a full retail distribution list when available, will be posted at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or email MPHotline@usda.gov. Problems with meat, poultry, or egg products can also be reported online at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.