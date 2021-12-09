Braves' World Series Home Run balls set to head to auction

article

The Atlanta Braves won the World Series title in November for the first time in more than two decades by beating the Astros in Houston 7-0 in Game 6.

Braves' players Dansby Swanson, 2021 World Series MVP Jorge Soler, and first baseman Freddie Freeman all hit homer runs during the game.

SCP Auctions has collected three Braves home run balls from the World Series-clinching Game 6 and is set to offer them pieces during an upcoming auction event.

The Braves are the only MLB franchise to have won the series in three different home cities.

ATLANTA BRAVES NAMED SPORTS ILLUSTRATED'S TEAM OF THE YEAR

The memorabilia will be available at the Winter Premier Auction from Jan. 19 to Feb. 5, the Atlanta Braves announced Thursday.

In a release sent to FOX 5, the company SCP auctions said it "estimates the trio of baseballs will combine to bring six figures when all is said and done."

Another piece of Braves' history recently headed to Cooperstown, Joc Pederson's trademark pearls. The Braves' outfielder began wearing his iconic pearls during the Braves' winning season saying that he wanted to do something different from what everyone else on the field was doing.

After the Braves victory parade, Pederson donated his pearl necklace to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York.

Also heading to the Hall of Fame is a batting helmet worn by World Series MVP Jorge Soler, the bat Freddie Freeman used in Game 6, spikes worn by pitchers Max Fried and Will Smith, a baseball cap worn by shortstop Dansby Swanson, and a jersey worn in Games 1 and 2 by manager Brian Snitker.

In November, the team exercised manager Brian Snitker's option for 2024, extending his contract in Atlanta.

Snitker, who turned 66 in October, signed a contract extension prior to the 2021 season. Snitker's contract extended through the 2023 season, with a club option for 2024.

SCP Auctions says consignments for its Winter Premier Auction will be accepted until Dec. 20 via phone (949) 831-3700 or online.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE