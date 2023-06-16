Braves will honor Cherokee Indians at home game

article

The Atlanta Braves are hosting their annual Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Night.

The Braves will pay tribute to the group with a special on-field presentation while EBCI representatives sing the National Anthem, throw the ceremonial first pitch and signal the start of the game with a "Play Ball" declaration.

The goal is to raise awareness and support Cherokee heritage, language, and traditions.

Braves fans can enjoy the game night on June 17 against the Colorado Rockies at 4:10 p.m. However, fans are encouraged to arrive at 2 p.m. to watch a Cherokee dance group and Raven Rock Dancers.

For more information on the Braves’ ongoing partnership with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, please visit Braves.com/EBCI.