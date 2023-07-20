Braves, Truist Park helping fans stay cool during afternoon game

The Braves are taking on the Arizona Diamond backs in the final game of their three-game series Thursday afternoon and it's going to be a hot one.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s during the game and with the humidity, it will feel like it is in the 100s.

The Braves are trying to help fans to keep cool by providing iced water and allowing fans to bring in a bottle of sealed water and a bag of food.

The stadium is also allowing fans to use umbrellas as long as the umbrella does not block the view of other fans.

Fans are also advised to wear sunscreen and sunglasses as they watch the game.