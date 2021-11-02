Braves fan meets Astros fans he surprised with World Series tickets

Debbie Neal said she and her late husband noticed their son Miles was learning more than strategy and a competitive attitude from the hours they spent at Turner Field when he was a young boy.

She says Miles was Turner Field's "foul ball hook-up." He was always eager to catch foul balls, but he was willing to use the keepsake to make someone else's day.

"He'd get them signed and give them back to kids," Neal said.

That generous spirit is with Miles years later. He surprised David Bramlet and his 11-year-old daughter, Addison, with World Series tickets to Game 6 between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros.

Miles came across a video David posted on social media. David has a room filled with autographed jerseys and even has stadium seats from the Astrodome, which he was hoping to trade his memorabilia for some tickets for himself and his daughter.

Miles, who hopes to have his own collection of Braves World Series memorabilia after the series, said he was happy to help David and Addison make a lifelong memory.

"I have two kids of my own, and I want to pass down my stuff to my kids, and I know (David) wants to for his," Miles said. "When I was growing up, promises were huge in our household. The desire to keep that promise to take your kid to the game, I saw that and I wanted to be able to help them out."

Miles Neal, left, and Debbie Neal, second right, met David and Addison Bramlet in Houston before Game 6 of the World Series. Miles gifted World Series tickets to the Bramlets. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Baseball is a symbol of joy in Miles' life. Miles said the family's tickets behind the dugout were a perfect spot for snagging balls hit out of play.

"Back before they had the netting, we used to be able to toss balls down and get autographs, so it was pretty cool," Miles said.

The Neals had Atlanta Braves season tickets growing up. Miles fell in love with baseball watching Chipper Jones and Rafael Furcal at "The Ted."

His attachment to the former stadium is so great, he named his own son Turner.

"My heart is there. It was such a cool time to be a Braves fan in the late '90s and early 2000s."

He says he sees some of his love for baseball in 11-year-old Addison Bramlet, who's a talented softball pitcher.

Bramlet says she clutched her lucky teddy bear, which she brought to Minute Maid Park, while watching the Astros win Game 5 of the series at Truist Park.

When Houston finally pulled off the win, she says one thought crossed her mind: "We're going to see the Astros!"

Atlanta will host Houston for three games in August 2022. David said he and Addison might be planning a trip to Truist Park soon.

