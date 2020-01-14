Braves announce SunTrust Park renamed to Truist Park
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The home of the Atlanta Braves, formerly SunTrust Park, is now renamed to Truist Park.
Officials with the Atlanta Braves and megabank Truist made the announcement at a joint news conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
Truist was formed by the merger of SunTrust and BB&T, making it the nation sixth-largest bank with around 10 million customers.
In 2014, the Braves and SunTrust announced a 25-year naming rights deal.
Truist will now assume that deal, which has 22 years remaining.
SunTrust Bank was headquartered in Atlanta while BB&T was based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Truist's headquarters is now in Charlotte, North Carolina, but the company says it has pledged more than $100 million in philanthropic commitments between both states.
The Associated Press contributed to this story