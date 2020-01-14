Braves announce SunTrust Park renamed to Truist Park

The home of the Atlanta Braves, formerly SunTrust Park, is now renamed to Truist Park.

Officials with the Atlanta Braves and megabank Truist made the announcement at a joint news conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Truist was formed by the merger of SunTrust and BB&T, making it the nation sixth-largest bank with around 10 million customers.

In 2014, the Braves and SunTrust announced a 25-year naming rights deal.

Truist will now assume that deal, which has 22 years remaining.

SunTrust Bank was headquartered in Atlanta while BB&T was based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Truist's headquarters is now in Charlotte, North Carolina, but the company says it has pledged more than $100 million in philanthropic commitments between both states.

The Associated Press contributed to this story