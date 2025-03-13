Bracelets to honor fallen Roswell police officer available for purchase
ROSWELL, Ga. - A new effort is underway to honor Roswell Police Officer Jeremy Labonte, who was shot and killed last month while responding to a suspicious person call.
The group Friends of Roswell Police has created hundreds of memorial bracelets in Labonte’s honor. The bracelets were first given to members of the Roswell Police Department, but now, the community can purchase them online, with proceeds going to support Labonte’s family.
Officer Jeremy Labonte (Credit: Roswell Police Department)
Labonte’s death shook the Roswell community, and this initiative is one of several ways residents are coming together to remember his service and sacrifice.
For those interested in purchasing a bracelet, more information is available through Friends of Roswell Police.