Boyfriend of Carroll County substitute teacher acquitted of child molestation charges

The boyfriend of a Carroll County School District substitute teacher who faced multiple child molestation charges has been acquitted, the Coweta County District Attorney's Office confirmed.

In August 2021, a Mt. Zion Elementary School substitute teacher took "explicit videos of her performing sexual acts on herself" in a classroom with students present, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office said.

The employee was later identified as 30-year-old Amelia Ressler.

She was taken into custody following an investigation brought forward by other staff members at the school.

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Amelia Ressler after investigating allegations of misconduct brought by Mt. Zion Elementary School staff. (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

Her boyfriend, 32-year-old Brent Matthew Vadovsky was later arrested by law enforcement Ohio.

Vadovsky allegedly encouraged her with the knowledge that students could be exposed, authorities said.

Brent Vadovsky was acquitted on all charges on Feb. 2, officials confirmed. (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

Both Ressler and Vadovsky faced 19 charges of child molestation.

On February 2, Vadovsky was acquitted on all charges in a Coweta County court, according to officials.

"As always, we respect the jury’s verdict, even though we sought a different outcome," Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford said in a statement sent to FOX 5.

The charges against Ressler remain active and pending before the court.

