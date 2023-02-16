Man in wheelchair critically injured in DeKalb County hit and run collision

article

Police are searching for a driver who left a man in a wheelchair in critical condition after a car crash.

Officers say the dangerous collision happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 3600 block of Bouldercrest Road in DeKalb County.

Investigators say at the scene they found a man in a wheelchair who had been hit by a car.

But officers say the driver didn't stick around for police.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

At this time, police have not released any details about the car involved in the crash.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the DeKalb County Police Department.

