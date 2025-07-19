Both Sides of the Gun: Gun violence survivors and perpetrators come together

The Brief "The Both Sides of the Gun" forum brought together gun violence survivors and perpetrators with city leaders. The group discussed supports available for victims and to those who commit gun violence. They also discussed how to decrease recidivism. Organizers said they plan to host more events.



A unique approach to discussing gun violence took place in Atlanta on Saturday. It was called "The Both Sides of the Gun" and brought together gun violence survivors and perpetrators with city leaders.

What we know:

The gathering took place at the Lakewood Church of Hope. The group discussed supports available for victims and to those who commit gun violence. They also discussed how to decrease recidivism.

What they're saying:

Whitney Jones, an organizer of the event, lost her father to gun violence when she was 9 years old. She started the Raymond K. Jones Foundation in his memory.

"Twenty years after he was killed, I met and forgave the person who killed my dad. Now, we actually have an amazing relationship," Jones said. "I know that same impact can happen to other people as well."

Organizers said the goal of this event was to start the process of fixing gun violence by beginning a conversation. They said they want the community to see that people care and there are options available to them.

"You can reach out to any of us, and we're here to help," said Jones.

What's next:

Organizers said they plan to host more events.