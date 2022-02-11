Bookkeeper admits to role helping former Stonecrest mayor steal COVID relief funds

article

A bookkeeper hired by former Stonecrest mayor Jason Lary has pleaded guilty to conspiracy for her part in a scheme to steal COVID relief funds.

Lania Boone, a bookkeeper Lary hired for one of companies, admitted to helping the former mayor siphon CARES act money for personal use. Lary directed $7,600 of the federal relief dollars to pay Boone’s son’s college tuition and rent.

Earlier this year, Lary pleaded guilty to one count each of wire fraud, conspiracy and federal program theft for his role in stealing more than $650,000. His plea came the same morning his resignation as mayor of Stonecrest became official.

Prosecutors said the 59-year-old former mayor concocted a scheme to divert funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

"Lary’s guilty plea was the first in righting the wrongs committed against the people of Stonecrest, who were wrongfully deprived of hundreds of thousands of dollars intended to provide COVID-19 relief," said U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. "Boone’s guilty plea further demonstrates our commitment to prosecuting those who seek to exploit COVID relief programs for their own gain."

Former Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary is met by FOX 5 I-Team Reporter Randy Travis as he walks into the federal courthouse in Atlanta to enter a guilty plea to stealing CARES Act money on Jan. 5, 2022. (FOX 5)

As mayor, he took control of who received $6.2 million in CARES Act money.

"CARES Act funds were intended to help people and businesses harmed by the pandemic, not to line the pockets of public officials entrusted to lead a community", said Philip Wislar, Acting Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. "The FBI will do everything in our power to make sure stolen funds are returned to the public, and individuals involved in this type of criminal behavior are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Lary asked potential recipients to kickback 25% of their grant to other companies for "marketing" purposes. Lary did not disclose he controlled these companies.

The government said no marketing was ever done.

Wilmot said Lary used some of that stolen money to pay off the $108,147 mortgage on his lakefront home in Macon. He also settled income taxes he owed going back to 2015.

Jason Lary admitted he stole more than $650,000 in CARES Act money that was supposed to help struggling businesses and church. (Art by Richard Miller)

Last year the Northern District of Georgia US Attorney's office prosecuted at least 100 people involved in a total of $26 million in CARES Act fraud.

The city of Stonecrest could hold a special election as early as March to decide Lary’s replacement.

A former health care executive, Lary was instrumental in convincing the General Assembly to create the city of Stonecrest along I-20 in south DeKalb County.

The population is now 60,000 with a budget of more than $13 million.

Lary won the mayor’s race twice, the city’s only mayor in its brief history.

He faces sentencing on May 2.

Boone is scheduled to be sentenced on May 12.

