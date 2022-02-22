Bond denied for young accused killer of 6-month-old in NW Atlanta

article

The man charged in connection to the shooting death of a 6-month-old boy in northwest Atlanta last month will remain behind bars for now.

Dequasie Little, 22, was not in court on Tuesday for the hearing. He is charged with shooting and killing 6-month-old Grayson Fleming-Gray during a gun fight while sitting in his mom’s child seat.

Grayson Matthew Fleming-Gray

The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. on Jan. 24 at a Food Mart on Anderson Avenue NW near the intersection with Tiger Flowers Drive. Prosecutors said Little was a passenger in a vehicle traveling along Anderson Avenue when he opened fire on another vehicle with a semi-automatic rifle, with one of those stray bullets striking the young child. Medics rushed the baby to Grady Memorial Hospital he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

During the hearing a victim’s advocate read a statement asking the judge to deny bond:

"To the court, we thank you for this opportunity to be heard. We ask that you deny him bail. He has impacted us and the community in the worst way with the death of an upstanding young citizen and baby."

The judge denied bond based on Little's lengthy criminal record.

He was already serving five years’ probation for an aggravated assault conviction and was out on bond on another case when the fatal shooting happened.

Sharice Ingram (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Sharice Ingram was also arrested in connection to the deadly shooting. She was charged with party to the crime aggravated assault and party to the crime felony murder.

Both are currently being held without bond in the Fulton County jail.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____