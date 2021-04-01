Expand / Collapse search
Bond denied for Harris Co. mother accused of giving her son toxic amounts of drugs

By FOX 26 Staff
Published 
Texas
FOX 26 Houston
article

HOUSTON - A 25-year-old mother has been charged in the death of her 6-year-old son in Harris County

Ashley Marks is charged with capital murder in the death of Jason Sanchez-Marks.

According to court documents, Ashley Marks is accused of causing the death of Jason Sanchez-Marks by "administering toxic amounts of Chlorpheniramine, Dextromethorphan, and Diphenhydramine with Methamphetamine," in order to collect life insurance money. 

She is also accused of causing Jason’s death by "introducing methamphetamine and cocaine into the body," the documents said. 

Court documents stated that Jason Sanchez-Marks died of an apparent overdose. 

According to the District Attorney’s Office, there were two life insurance policies. 

Marks appeared in court on Thursday afternoon where a judge denied her bond. 

