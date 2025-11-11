Bomb threat reported at Mercer University in Macon

Mercer University students and staff were asked to shelter in place due to an active bomb threat on Tuesday afternoon, according to our sister station WGXA.

What we know:

A university spokesperson told the station that someone called the campus to report a bomb on the campus.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office and the Macon-Bibb Fire Department are responding to the scene.

What we don't know:

FOX 5's sister station, WGXA, had a crew on scene. There was a heavy police presence, but it's unclear if officials found anything suspicious.

FOX 5 is reaching out for more information.