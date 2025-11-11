Bomb threat reported at Mercer University in Macon
MACON, Ga, - Mercer University students and staff were asked to shelter in place due to an active bomb threat on Tuesday afternoon, according to our sister station WGXA.
What we know:
A university spokesperson told the station that someone called the campus to report a bomb on the campus.
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office and the Macon-Bibb Fire Department are responding to the scene.
What we don't know:
FOX 5's sister station, WGXA, had a crew on scene. There was a heavy police presence, but it's unclear if officials found anything suspicious.
FOX 5 is reaching out for more information.
The Source: Information in this article came from WGXA in Macon, Georgia.