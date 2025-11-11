Expand / Collapse search

Bomb threat reported at Mercer University in Macon

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  November 11, 2025 1:56pm EST
MACON, Ga, - Mercer University students and staff were asked to shelter in place due to an active bomb threat on Tuesday afternoon, according to our sister station WGXA.

What we know:

A university spokesperson told the station that someone called the campus to report a bomb on the campus.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office and the Macon-Bibb Fire Department are responding to the scene. 

What we don't know:

FOX 5's sister station, WGXA, had a crew on scene. There was a heavy police presence, but it's unclear if officials found anything suspicious. 

FOX 5 is reaching out for more information. 

The Source: Information in this article came from WGXA in Macon, Georgia. 

GeorgiaNews