Bomb threat reported at Georgia State Capitol early Tuesday

Police shut down the roads around the Georgia State Capitol on Tuesday morning. (FOX 5)

A heavy police presence was reported Tuesday morning at the Georgia State Capitol due to a bomb threat.

What we know:

Officers from the Atlanta Police Department and the Georgia Capitol Police Department responded just after 2 a.m. and remained on scene until about 5 a.m., according to a FOX 5 crew.

The officers were blocking off parts of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around the east side of the Capitol.

Officials said a state trooper with a K-9 swept the area and determined there was no bomb.