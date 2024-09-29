Boil water advisory issued for Atlanta, South Fulton, Palmetto and more

The Department of Watershed Management has issued a boil water advisory for residents and businesses across multiple cities due to a failure at the Adamsville Pumping Station.

Customers in part of Atlanta from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, south of I-20, to the City of Fairburn, the City of South Fulton, Chattahoochee Hills, Palmetto and Union City may be experiencing little to no water pressure.

Residents have been asked to avoid using the water to allow time for system pressures to rebuild.

If you must use water for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food, brushing teeth or washing hands before food prep, you should boil it first for one minute before cooling. Officials also suggest using bottled water.

Tap water used during showers with soap should be safe for basic personal hygiene, according to officials.

This advisory is in place until further notice.