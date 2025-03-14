Bodycam: Atlanta police brave flames to rescue residents from burning home

article

A group of Atlanta police officers' quick thinking and bravery helped rescue multiple residents after their home caught on fire earlier this month.

Bodycam footage caught the rescue attempt as the officers entered the burning building.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers patrolling on March 7 were flagged down about a house fire on the 300 block of Hill Street.

The witnesses told officers that multiple people were still inside the burning home.

"There's a bunch of people inside this building," one of the officers is heard saying on the bodycam footage.

The officers ran inside to help with the evacuation. Once out, officials say they learned that one more person was inside the building and went in again to pull them out of danger.

"If you're in here, come out, the house is on fire," the officer told the resident. "Hurry, right now! Drop what you've got. Come on, let's go!"

Thanks to the quick action of the officers, all the home's residents were safely evacuated.

One officer was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene,

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.