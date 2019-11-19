Body of Forsyth County man missing since June pulled from Lake Lanier

The body of a Forsyth County man who disappeared in June was recovered from Lake Lanier Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department were called around 4:18 p.m. to the end of Beaver Ruin Road at Lake Lanier about a submerged van.

Dive team members located a body inside the 2002 Dodge Caravan. Investigators confirmed the body to be that of 56-year-old Van Dobbs, who went missing on June 6. Dobbs appeared to be wearing the same clothes as when he was last seen.



The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office had conducted an extensive search for Dobbs during the summer and fall including aerial and marine searches around Lake Lanier with the assistance of the Georgia State Patrol Aviation Unit the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division.

Authorities said they do not suspect foul play.Foul play is not suspected at this time.



Dobb's body was taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy.