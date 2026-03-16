Body found Monday morning in Locust Grove area

The Brief Officers found an unresponsive person Monday morning near the Locust Grove Police Department. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene by the Henry County Coroner’s Office. Police say the incident appears isolated and there is no known threat to the community.



Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead Monday morning near the Locust Grove Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded around 8:56 a.m. to a call about a person down on Francis Ward Drive near the rear entrance of the Locust Grove Police Department and Henry County Fire Station No. 2.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive individual lying on the ground. The Henry County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and pronounced the person dead.

The identity of the deceased will be released after next of kin have been notified.

What we don't know:

In addition to the name of the individual, a cause of death has not been released at this time.

What's next:

Officials said the incident appears to be isolated and there is no known threat to the community. The investigation remains ongoing.