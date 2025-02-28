Body found in Habersham County identified as missing woman, man charged with murder

article

Investigators have identified a body discovered in Habersham County earlier in February.

The discovery led authorities to charge a man with murder, aggravated assault, and more.

What we know:

According to officials, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office at 12:15 a.m. on Feb. 20, stating that their investigation led them to believe a body was located near Carpenter’s Cove Lane in Cornelia.

At the scene, investigators say they found a body later identified as Jocelyn Camille Goodwine.

Goodwine had been reported missing out of Rockdale County three days earlier.

Law enforcement from Habersham County, Cornelia Police, and the Habersham County Coroner’s Office assisted as Rockdale County’s crime scene personnel processed the scene.

After an investigation, authorities arrested Lee Daffin and charged him with aggravated assault, malice murder, terroristic threats and acts, tampering with evidence, and theft by taking.

What we don't know:

Officails have not released any details about what led to Goodwine's disappearance and death or how she and Daffin may be connected.

The investigation is ongoing.