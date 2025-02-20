Arrest made after human remains found in Cornelia, sheriff's office says

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 20, 2025 1:06pm EST
CORNELIA, Ga. - Authorities from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a crime scene in Cornelia early Thursday after human remains were discovered as part of a Rockdale County homicide investigation.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office at 12:15 a.m. on Feb. 20, stating that their investigation led them to believe a body was located near Carpenter’s Cove Lane in Cornelia. Law enforcement from Habersham County, Cornelia Police, and the Habersham County Coroner’s Office assisted as Rockdale County’s crime scene personnel processed the scene.

Authorities cleared the area around 3 a.m., and investigators confirmed that an individual is in custody. Officials say there is no danger to the public.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation, and further details should be obtained from that agency.

  • Information for this story was provided by the Habersham County Sheriff's Office. 

