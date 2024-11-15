Body found in creek in Morningside Nature Preserve

The Brief Body found in creek at Morningside Nature Preserve, discovery made near Wildwood Road. Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit and Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office investigating the scene. Victim's identity and cause of death not yet released by the police. Local residents shocked by the incident, describing the park as calm and safe. Investigation ongoing as police seek to identify victim and determine circumstances of death, causing unease in the community.



Investigators are searching for answers after officers discovered a body in a creek at the Morningside Nature Preserve in northeast Atlanta on Friday afternoon.

Atlanta police say the grim discovery was made near Wildwood Road. Officers and homicide investigators quickly fanned out across the area, with crews scouring the ground and water for clues to determine what happened.

Teams from the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office were on the scene as the investigation unfolded. Police have yet to release the victim's name or provide details about how they died.

Nearby residents expressed shock and disbelief upon learning of the incident.

"I was very shocked to hear about it," said Jackson Tobias, who lives in the area. "This park is usually a very, very calm and protective place."

Phoebe Clayton, another neighbor, echoed the sentiment. "I’m definitely very surprised and sad to hear about that," she said.

Robert Rude, who also lives nearby, called the situation "extremely surprising." He added, "I wouldn’t ever expect to see anything like this or hear about it."

The investigation continues as police work to uncover the identity of the victim and the circumstances surrounding their death. For now, residents remain unsettled by the discovery in what is typically considered a peaceful neighborhood park.