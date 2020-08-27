Body cam video shows how officer handled encounter with driver who later took his own life

The family of an Alpharetta man is perplexed as to why he took extreme actions after being stopped by police who sought to check the tint on his car windows.

The young man presented his information and was polite at the beginning of the stop earlier in August.

But the bodycam shows just after an officer began asking questions about marijuana possibly being inside the vehicle, the 22-year-old man speeds away with the officer's hand still gripped to the vehicle.

That officer is dragged down the street before breaking free. He sustained some scrapes but was not seriously injured.

Other responding officers saw the vehicle a short distance away. The young man took his own life with a gun, according to Public Safety Director John Robison.

"It's a tragedy," said Chief Robison.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.